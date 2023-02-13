Microsoft's New Bing Goof Isn't Going To Help AI Skepticism

On its FAQ page, Microsoft says that the Bing AI isn't necessarily accurate and that users should keep that in mind. "Bing will sometimes misrepresent the information it finds, and you may see responses that sound convincing but are incomplete, inaccurate, or inappropriate," the website states. Whether that's enough to justify rolling out a tool that presents false information is a matter of debate.

While suggesting the wrong hours for a club or fake cons for a product are minor, the consequences could be more severe if the AI gives fake info about more serious things in the future, such as medical advice or political happenings. Because the information sounds like it could be correct — as noted by Microsoft — some users may be unable to distinguish it from actual fact, and that makes Microsoft's advice to "use your own judgement" less than useful.

Presenting inaccurate information right off the bat — that is, during the demonstration of the technology — doesn't offer reassurance about the quality of the results the average user will receive. The market turned on Google quickly when news of its Bard mistake surfaced, and Microsoft certainly won't be shown any more grace. The faux pas reinforces skepticism about the technology and its usefulness, and if the company isn't careful, it could damage the reputation of such technology before it even gets off the ground.