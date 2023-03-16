Apple Rumored To Be Developing An AI To Rival ChatGPT

2023 is turning out to be a high-growth year for artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies. Tech giants — including the likes of Microsoft and Google — have invested heavily in the segment, and already have AI-based tools either in operation or in advanced stages of deployment. Interestingly Apple, the company generally associated with groundbreaking hardware and software advancements, has been uncharacteristically silent in this space.

Apple has yet to make public comments about its AI plans, but a report by The New York Times indicates that the rising popularity of ChatGPT and generative AI has coerced Apple into taking the segment seriously. While a ChatGPT-like tool for Apple could be a couple of years away, the company may just have begun the process to create an artificial intelligence chatbot of its own.

The NYT report claims that Apple recently conducted an internal event focused on generative AI content and large language models (LLM), which powers chatbots like ChatGPT. The event was open to employees working on Apple's voice-powered assistant Siri, which has remained unchanged for over a decade. Unfortunately, the report doesn't say anything about the outcome of the event or if the company has set the ball rolling for creating a ChatGPT-rival of its own.

However, given that Microsoft and Google are making their presence felt in the AI space, Apple will likely toss its own hat in the ring.