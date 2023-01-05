Apple Launches New Digital Audiobook Narration Powered By AI

Even as far back as the days of vinyl, audiobooks have proven a convenient way to soak in knowledge and entertainment without having to train and strain your eyes on the pages of a book. It also happens to be invaluable for blind people who can't find versions of their favorite books translated into Braille.

If you've ever wished you could have your e-book converted into an audiobook, you no longer have to pay for a studio production or go through pain-staking hours of audio recording or editing. Modern technology has made it easier than ever for authors to create audiobooks, and now, Apple is building an intuitive solution into its own platform.

Apple has introduced a new text-to-speech feature for Apple Books, allowing authors to narrate their own e-books using artificial intelligence. The AI narrator uses advanced machine learning algorithms to mimic a human voice and inflection, which Apple tuned with the help of linguists, narrators, and publishers for a more authentic listening experience.