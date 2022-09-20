Spotify Just Rolled Out A Huge Library Of Audiobooks

Starting September 20, 2022, Spotify users in the U.S. are able to access more than 300,000 Audiobook titles spanning several publishers and genres. In the blog post announcing the launch of its Audiobook platform, Spotify revealed its intention to make its platform a one-stop destination for everyone's listening needs. With Spotify users in the U.S. getting an entirely new library of content to sift through overnight, the company has made several changes to the app for simplified content discoverability.

Users will be able to look for Audiobooks using the search function within the app. Once users select an Audiobook of their choice, they can listen to a brief preview, following they can finalize the purchase. For the final step, users will be redirected to a separate web page outside the app. Spotify's platform gives users the ability to listen to books in both online and offline mode. The bookmarking feature allows users to continue to pick up from where they left off. Those finding the default narration too slow or fast for their liking can speed up or slow down the speed to optimal levels.

Spotify's current library of 300,000-plus titles includes works from major publications as well as individual creators (via Spotify). Interestingly, the launch of Spotify's Audiobooks platform comes just a few months after it completed the acquisition of Findaway — a platform designed for amateur audiobook creators. Spotify has hinted that its audiobooks library will see massive expansion in the days to come.