Here's What's In President Biden's AI Bill Of Rights

Artificial intelligence (AI) might be something that makes you think of the far-distant future, but it's actually already all around us. You can find it in your car, your smart home, your phone, on the other end of the customer support line you call when those things break, your bank's website, your doctor's office, and possibly behind the security cameras that are watching you go about your day. AI might be inescapable, but the law has a lot of catching up to do. In an attempt to fix this, the White House has released what it has called a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights" aimed at protecting the public from the actions of artificial intelligence.

While the Biden Administration's bill is a start, the reception to it has been mixed. There are many who don't believe it goes far enough. MIT Technology Review has quoted a number of industry professionals highlighting the lack of solid legislation, including director of policy for the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI Russell Wald who laments the "lack of coherent federal policy" on the subject.

The blueprint directly accuses "technology, data, and automated systems" of limiting "our opportunities and preventing our access to critical resources or services." The suggestions outlined in the document aim to combat that and protect American citizens from the negative traits some AI models have been known to exhibit. It is worth noting that the White House's "AI Bill of Rights" is not an executive order issued by the president, nor is it in any way law. The document is essentially a set of recommendations the Biden Administration has made that lawmakers could use as a framework for AI-related legislation they may draft in the future.