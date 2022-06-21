AI Develops A 'Secret' Language That Researchers Don't Fully Understand: Here's What It Means For The Future

Artificial intelligence is already capable of doing things humans don't really understand. For instance, a team of Google researchers could now be in hot water due to the emergence of a supposedly "sentient" artificial intelligence called LaMDA — the very same AI which compelled a Google engineer to risk his job to ensure its autonomy just a few weeks ago. If that sounds like a cutout from science fiction, you're certainly not alone in thinking so. It seems like the future is already here to stay, regardless of how some might feel about the proliferation of artificial intelligence across the modern world.

AI is now improving at incredible speeds. Take for example the several AI products that are able to convert practically any text into an array of images — created from scratch — by way of complex processes that tie words and images together in a string of data points that exist in relation to one another. This is why it makes sense that such an AI would require a way to quickly and easily communicate information to itself. This is already resulting in new languages springing up, according to The Conversation's Aaron J Snoswell, who claims that the DALL-E 2 AI is already using a secret lexicon with its own words for nouns like "bird" and "vegetable". That's already a long way forward from another recent story of an AI that blew everybody's minds by writing its own beer and wine reviews.