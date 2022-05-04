AI Technology Was Just Taken One Step Further— Now With Wine Reviews

"Pretty dark for a rosé, and full-bodied, with cherry, raspberry, vanilla and spice flavors. It's dry with good acidity." These words weren't written by a vineyard-hopping wine expert or a sommelier, but by AI technology. A team of researchers from Dartmouth College, Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business, and Indiana University has published a paper detailing the creation of an AI program that specializes in writing wine and beer reviews. Plus, it can also summarize a bunch of human reviews into its own concentrated review to help customers.

The team started by creating an AI program that could write "human-quality reviews" by sifting through a set of product features and being trained on human-written reviews of similar products. To test their creation, researchers focused on wine and beer reviews. The algorithm was fed roughly 180,000 wine reviews, complete with crucial details such as origin, grape variety, rating, and price as the metadata.

When the AI-generated reviews were pitted against those penned by humans, the key observations fell in line. To boost the veracity of their findings, non-expert study participants were asked to distinguish between the human and AI-written reviews, and they couldn't distinguish between the two sources. Once it was established that AI can write credible reviews, the team moved on to the next phase — training the AI algorithm to read human reviews and then synthesize the findings into its own original review.