How To Tell If Your Amazon Echo Is Spying On You, And What You Can Do About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An estimated 35% of US adults own a smart speaker. In 2021, some 91 million smart speakers were active in the United States, and it's estimated that as many as 95 million will be in use in 2022. According to Omdia, Amazon owned a 64.7% market share in 2020, which dipped sharply last year to 44.1%.

Despite privacy concerns over a smart speaker's ability to listen and record your most intimate conversations, many people are still buying and using them in their homes. But with all things "smart" — including your phone, television, watch, refrigerator, etc. — there are some things to keep in mind.

First, to be "smart," your device needs to have access to some form of data input. Your Apple Watch needs your body's biometric data to work. Your phone's GPS mechanism tracks your daily movements. Alexa or Siri need to hear your voice when you ask them to tell you a joke. Without these inputs, they're no smarter than your average bear.

In the case of Amazon and its suite of Alexa-powered Echoes and Dots, yes ... they are always listening, but they're doing so passively. Only after the wake word — "Alexa," "Echo," "Amazon," or "Ziggy" — has been mentioned does it start recording using a built-in technology known as keyword spotting. If you see the blue and green light swirling around the outer edge of the device, Alexa is actively listening.

This tech allows the device to analyze your voice and match it to the audio sample it has on file for whatever wake word you've chosen to activate the little bugger. Without the right wake word and the corresponding voice print match, it technically should not start. But, we know that's not exactly true.