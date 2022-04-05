This Is The Real Voice Behind Amazon Alexa

There are millions of Amazon smart speakers sitting in kitchens, bedrooms, and living rooms around the world. Each one features Alexa, a cloud-based digital assistant that's able to detect and decipher real human voices and react in kind. Most Amazon users know the digital assistant's name by heart, especially if they own a smart speaker made by the company. What most people don't often consider is the origin of the now-familiar voice behind the technology, one that started with a company in Poland and wound its way to a woman in Boulder, Colorado.

In 2013, a year before the first line of Echo smart speakers launched, Amazon purchased Ivona Software, a speech synthesizer company based in Poland. The concepts and technology first created by Ivona wound up becoming the foundation for Alexa's voice-activated speech technology. Toni Reid, Vice President of Alexa Experience and Echo Devices at Amazon, was in charge of Alexa's audio team. Tasked with making Alexa sound like a human while being smart, humble, and helpful, Reid and her team needed to find the right voice for the job.