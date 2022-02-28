Nokia Reveals Specs For Three New Budget-Friendly Phones At MWC 2022

Nokia has a long history of using the Mobile World Congress (MWC) as a launchpad for a lot of its products, and by the looks of it, MWC 2022 won't be an exception to this tradition. There's a small change, though. Unlike previous years where Nokia usually mixed up things and launched products that targeted a broad price band, MWC 2022 saw the Finnish company specifically target the budget segment.

This has led to the birth of not one, but three new handsets at MWC 2022, all of which belong to Nokia's entry-level C-series line-up. Here, the devices in question include the Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus, and the rather oddly named Nokia C 2nd Edition. At first glance, both the C21 devices appear to be direct successors to the Nokia C20 that launched in 2020. As for the Nokia C 2nd Edition, this one seems to be an offshoot of the Nokia C2, a device which was first launched back in March 2020.

Apart from boasting basic, entry-level hardware, all three devices unsurprisingly run Android 11 Go Edition – the no-frills, toned-down version of Android. Let's take a closer look.