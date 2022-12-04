Even After 18 Years In A Garage, This Ferrari Is Worth Millions

Following the F40 of 1987 — ranked among the best Ferraris of all time — Ferrari celebrated its 50th birthday with the F50. Albeit two years early, in 1995, to get ahead of looming changes to U.S. emissions laws.

Said by the manufacturer to be derived directly from the F1 motor, the F50's 4.7-liter, naturally-aspirated V12 was mounted to the carbon chassis, becoming a stressed member and turning the F50 into "the closest you could get to a Formula One car for the public road," Ferrari says. Producing 513 hp, the car reaches 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and has a claimed 201 mph top speed.

Sticking to its usual philosophy of building one fewer car than it believes it can sell, Ferrari built 349 examples of the F50, with just 55 allotted for the U.S. market.

It carried a list price of $475,000, but in the U.S. was distributed by Ferrari North America using a leasing scheme, explained Car and Driver in 1997. Comprising a $240,000 down payment, 24 monthly payments of $5,600 and a final payment of $150,000, the scheme was intended to prevent speculators from selling the limited-run car for a profit the moment they took delivery. There was also a lengthy questionnaire and application process to help weed out flippers looking to make a quick buck.