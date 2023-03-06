12 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Honda S2000

It's a claim often repeated by enthusiasts and, with the industry switching to electrification, arguably more true than ever before: "They don't make cars like they used to." It's also very true in the case of the Honda S2000, which mixed sharp handling with an eager, high-revving engine to create an intoxicating formula that no one has managed to replicate since. However, it wasn't always an icon. When it first debuted, the car had plenty of critics, most of whom focused their ire on it's lack of torque relative to many of its contemporaries.

Indeed, on paper, the S2000 looks good but not great, with relatively modest specs and a high asking price both at the time and in today's used market. So what is it that made the car stand out from its peers in a way that's ensured it remains a collectors' favorite over a decade since production ended? There's no simple answer to that question, but perhaps the best way to answer it is to experience one. For anyone looking to get their hands on Honda's engineering marvel, here's a quick rundown of the car's history, and what to look for when you're on the hunt for a bargain-priced used example.