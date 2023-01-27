Car Companies That Were Impacted Most By The Semiconductor Shortage

The global semiconductor shortage has been wreaking havoc on the tech industry since the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with even the biggest players like Apple forced to cut production in response to the crisis. Alongside consumer technology, the car industry has been among the worst affected sectors, with manufacturers across the world missing vital chips for the complex computer systems that power almost every modern automobile. There have been reports of tens of thousands of vehicles sitting incomplete while awaiting the delivery of these chips, and in some cases, entire factories have been forced to close until supply increases.

Virtually every car manufacturer has been affected to some degree, although some automakers seem to have been hit significantly worse than others. It doesn't look like the problems will ease in the near future, either, and so it could be a rough few years for these ten manufacturers, both for investors and for the workforce whose jobs rely on the continued output of their production lines.