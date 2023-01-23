Ford's Biggest Car Flops Of All Time

Ever since Henry Ford revolutionized car manufacturing with the debut of the Model T in 1908, his eponymous car company has remained one of the world's most influential automotive brands. Ford has produced some of the most revered nameplates in American automaking history, with the Mustang retaining its crown as the world's best-selling sports car nearly six decades after it first launched. The brand also has plenty of iconic cars that have been consigned to the archives, with enthusiasts itching for them to make a modern comeback. However, for every Thunderbird, Gran Torino, or RS200, there are an equal number of Ford models that deserve to remain in the past.

Some were defective, some were sales disasters, and some were simply terrible to drive. There are even a few flops that Ford would really prefer no one remembered, especially in cases where the company was proven to be lying to customers with sometimes deadly consequences. Whatever the reason they failed, these nine cars all represent the low points of Ford Motor Company's extensive automaking history.