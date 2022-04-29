Apple's Supply Shortages Are Set To Continue

Semiconductor shortages have plagued computer, smartphone, and even car manufacturers since the beginning of 2020, and even in 2022, Apple is still on the hook to source enough semiconductors and other components to feed demand for its wide variety of products. Such challenges have forced Apple to come up with ways to reuse old products, including an iPhone-eating robot named Taz.

But things aren't looking great for Apple's production forecasts, which have struggled as the manufacturer approaches its third fiscal quarter of 2022. According to Reuters on April 28, 2022, Apple shares dropped 2.2% following a conference call wherein Apple executives explained the situation at hand. The report is consistent with a visible 2.25% drop in Apple stock value that's reflected by the NYSE as quoted by Google Finance as of 2:35 PM Eastern Time on April 28.

Global supply chains have been disrupted due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and China's latest COVID-19 lockdowns have also reintroduced some familiar problems with supply chain logistics, potentially furthering the west's move away from relying on China-produced electronics. Reuters noted that these global issues could impact Apple's ability to fulfill the demand for new iPhones, Apple Watches, and Mac computers, potentially resulting in a loss of sales equaling "$4 billion to $8 billion," which reflects a much clearer picture of how embargoes in Russia and lockdowns in China are already culminating to strain the world's supply of electronics.