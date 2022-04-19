Apple's New iPhone-Shredding Robot Has Good Intentions

Apple's iPhone may be about to reach a turning point in the way it gets produced, as the company aims to include far more recycled material in its handsets than ever before. As part of Apple's latest report on eco-friendly initiatives, the company has introduced the world to its latest recycling robot. Apple's new shredder-like robot is called Taz, and it's made to be smart about the way it rips iPhone components limb from limb. Taz was designed to separate pieces of electronics in such a way that workers in Apple's Material Recovery Lab, located in Austin, Texas, can easily nab the precious rare earth elements inside. These elements, such as gold, tungsten, cobalt, and tin, are required to construct logic boards, batteries, and chassis for all Apple devices.

This is just the latest in a series of stories about Apple reusing existing products. It's been speculated since last month that multiple iPhone 14 models releasing later this year might make use of an older-generation chipset, breaking away from Apple's yearly tradition of bumping CPU performance up a few notches each fall. If true, this measure could be taken to mitigate the global electronics shortage while minimizing production costs for new chips, which is also in line with Apple's overarching efforts to lower its ecological footprint and reuse materials in general.