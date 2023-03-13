12 Facts About The Toyota Supra MK4 Only Hardcore Car Fans Know

If you are a fan of sports cars, you will likely know a thing or two about the Toyota Supra MK4 and its remarkable performance and reputation as a tuner's dream. At the time of its launch in 1993, it was highly anticipated, as with three previous incarnations since 1978, the fourth-generation Supra needed some life injected into the new model. Accordingly, the Toyota design team got to work under the leadership of chief engineer Isao Tsuzuki to produce a radically different take on the marque's old flagship sports coupe, and the result was a much curvier, aerodynamically-profiled machine. The all-new Supra MK4 was also a thing of beauty, as it retained fewer of the aesthetic features of the previous Supra and looked a lot more like the stunning Toyota 2000GT of the late 1960s, with its elongated hood and fastback rear.

The Supra MK4, also known as the A80, is one of the most sought-after classic Japanese sports cars in recent years, but it hasn't always been this way, as it was discontinued in the US following years of disappointing sales. However, after a renaissance, thanks in no small part to its role in movies, numerous video game appearances, and a large community of race-tuning enthusiasts, the legend lives on and is now more popular than ever. This popularity is reflected in the large prices it can fetch at auction and numerous online fan forums and blogs relating to the car and its modifications. Here we take a look at what drives the intrigue surrounding this modern classic and the path it took to achieve its iconic status.