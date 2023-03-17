5 Budget Sports Cars You're Probably Too Late To Get A Good Deal On

The second-hand car market has been on fire for a couple of years now. With regulation outlawing the sale of new internally-combusted vehicles in the coming decade, there's a sense of now-or-never that is steadily driving up the price of gas-powered sports cars. Cars that once sat comfortably in the affordable, sub-$10,000 sector of the used car market are now soaring in value.

Good news for those who bought a decade ago and held onto their vehicles — not so great for drivers trying to buy one today.

We're not even talking about automotive exotica here: To some extent, any old Ford is suddenly appreciating, along with sports cars like the Honda S2000, early BMW 3 Series, and fast station wagons like the Audi RS4 Avant. In the latter case, examples from 2001 are worth considerably more — we're talking in the range of $30,000-45,000 more — than a newer, face-lifted 2007 version.

Even the Fiat Coupe from the mid-90s can now be worth up to $15,000, while fast Japanese cars from the 1990s and early 2000s have arguably appreciated the most in recent years. Anyone for a $112,000 Acura Integra Type-R? Sadly, there are a lot more cars that it might already be too late to get a good deal on.