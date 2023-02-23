12 Awesome Tuner Cars That Won't Break The Bank

Automobiles represent one of the most popular hobbies in the world and the market for customization is worth billions. Custom cars also have a long history stretching back as far as the origin of the automobile, with innovations developing from the bootlegging era during prohibition and the hot rod scene in California in the '50s. This trend continued through the muscle car era and still didn't wane even through the days of emissions controls that killed power in the cars coming out of Detroit in the '70s. By the end of the 20th century, the popularity of Japanese and European imports changed the character of the custom car, with front-wheel-drive and computer-controlled engines altering tuning methods dramatically.

Today, the market for aftermarket upgrades and custom accessories is as big and healthy as ever. With the advanced technology involved in the manufacture of new cars, the methods of increasing performance have also become more sophisticated. Additionally, while just about any car can be modified, some are better suited than others. Most folks don't have any desire to create a minivan that can run a fast quarter-mile, and other cars just don't have any parts available for them, forcing a lot of difficult fabrication and adaptation of components. These just are not worth the time, expense, or effort. But a lot of cars are worth modifying, and these 12 tuners won't break the bank.