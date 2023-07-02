24 Hours Of Le Mans: The History Behind Motorsport's Greatest Race

The north-western French town of Le Mans will forever be synonymous with the brutal 24-hour endurance race that takes place on its Circuit de la Sarthe each year. Established in 1923, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the oldest sports car race of its type in the world, and it makes up one-third of the "triple crown of Motorsport" that includes the Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix. It's become known both for its punishing distance and many tragedies, alongside top speeds that exceed 225 miles per hour on the course's Mulsanne straight.

In the 1971 film "Le Mans," Steve McQueen famously said, "When you're racing, it's life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting." This became one of the most quoted phrases in motorsport, and it perfectly summarizes the attitude required of every driver in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This is more than a race, as it tests not only the cars but also the drivers to the absolute limits of their abilities as they compete to drive the most laps of the 8.5-mile circuit in a single day, with many cars covering over 3,000 miles in total.

Regarded as the greatest race on the motorsport calendar, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is legendary in the eyes of racing fans, moviegoers, and the public at large, thanks to a host of documentaries and films that include the aforementioned "Le Mans" and more recently, "Le Mans 66," otherwise known as "Ford vs. Ferrari."