The Porsche 911 Has A Fresh New Look And A Hefty Price Tag
The 2023 Porsche 911 is available in as many flavors as you can imagine. Porsche offers the 911 in a coupe, convertible, or Targa body style that provides an instant open-top experience with its power-retractable roof. Most 911s have an eight-speed, dual-clutch, automatic gearbox, while a few remain optional with a slick seven-speed manual stick. Moreover, standard models have rear-wheel drive, while 911 variants with the "4" badge have an all-wheel drivetrain.
The real fun starts with choosing an engine. The base Porsche 911 Carrera and Carrera 4 come packed with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder mill with 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. The next-level Carrera S and Carrera 4S have a tuned 3.0-liter six with 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, while the Carrera GTS (in coupe, convertible, or Targa) boasts 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. Vintage Porsche fans will love the 911 Sport Classic with a 543 horsepower 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine, rear-wheel-drive, a manual stick, and a bevy of heritage-inspired trimmings.
The range-topping Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S models get a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine generating 572 and 640 horsepower, respectively. Finally, the track-inspired 911 GT3 has a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque. The Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S start at about $186,000 and $218,000, each, and you'll need to fork over upwards of $270,000 to enjoy the privilege of owning the 911 Sport Classic (via Porsche).
How about a $700,000 Porsche 911?
We first heard of the Russian auto tuner Top Car Design in February 2022 with its costly yet strangely desirable Stinger GTR Limited Carbon Edition body kit. The package includes an intricate, four-layer carbon fiber body, engine louvers, a racing-inspired front wind spoiler, a fancy rear diffuser, a massive rear wing, bespoke wheels, and more posh goodies than you can imagine. The carbon body alone is a whopping $113,000, and a set of forged wheels comes in at an additional $9,000.
However, a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Stinger GTR is currently on sale at the DuPont Registry for a whopping $692,000. The description notes: "There is not another one in the country." That's not hard to believe since Top Car only made 13 examples of the Stinger GTR carbon body kit: And you're looking at unit No. 2. What's more, it only has 100 miles on the odometer and comes fitted with a lightweight package, ceramic brakes, and a sublime Akrapovic exhaust.
We almost forgot that this $700,000 Porsche 911 is a Turbo S underneath its flawless, four-layer carbon fiber weaves. This means that it sings on the roadway, with 640 horsepower routing to all four wheels. According to the DuPont Registry, it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and has a 205 mph top speed. The question is: Would you spend $700,000 on a Porsche 911? If the answer is yes, you know where to go.