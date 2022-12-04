The Porsche 911 Has A Fresh New Look And A Hefty Price Tag

The 2023 Porsche 911 is available in as many flavors as you can imagine. Porsche offers the 911 in a coupe, convertible, or Targa body style that provides an instant open-top experience with its power-retractable roof. Most 911s have an eight-speed, dual-clutch, automatic gearbox, while a few remain optional with a slick seven-speed manual stick. Moreover, standard models have rear-wheel drive, while 911 variants with the "4" badge have an all-wheel drivetrain.

The real fun starts with choosing an engine. The base Porsche 911 Carrera and Carrera 4 come packed with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder mill with 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. The next-level Carrera S and Carrera 4S have a tuned 3.0-liter six with 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, while the Carrera GTS (in coupe, convertible, or Targa) boasts 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. Vintage Porsche fans will love the 911 Sport Classic with a 543 horsepower 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine, rear-wheel-drive, a manual stick, and a bevy of heritage-inspired trimmings.

The range-topping Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S models get a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine generating 572 and 640 horsepower, respectively. Finally, the track-inspired 911 GT3 has a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque. The Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S start at about $186,000 and $218,000, each, and you'll need to fork over upwards of $270,000 to enjoy the privilege of owning the 911 Sport Classic (via Porsche).