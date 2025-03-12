Why Did Honda Quit F1 Racing?

Honda boasts a long and storied history in Formula 1, fielding its first platform in 1964 – the RA271. Since then, the Japanese company firmly established itself as a premiere constructor within the series – though its streak was by no means unbroken. In fact, Honda pulled out of F1 no fewer than four times: 1968, 1992, 2008, and 2021. These created four distinct eras of Honda's Formula 1 program, with each era closing for various reasons. Let's take a look at the last of these eras, which ended in 2021, and what Honda plans to do when it returns in 2026.

The short answer to why Honda left in 2021 relates to carbon-neutrality and alternative fuels. Honda stated a desire to go carbon-neutral, with an electrification target deadline of 2030, and pulled out of Formula 1 to pour more of its resources into this venture. Honda's 2021 budget was set at $149 million — a budget which Honda breached. Formula 1 requires a vast amount of resources and technological development. Hence, amidst the rising research and development costs, Honda pulled out for a total of five seasons, only returning in the upcoming 2026 season.

Honda's primary contribution during this past era was as an engine manufacturer, culminating in its partnership with Red Bull and AlphaTauri. The Japanese company's contributions to the racing team led to the steady rise of Red Bull with drivers like Max Verstappen, culminating in a hard-fought second place finish for the constructors' title behind Mercedes. It's the most recent — though certainly not the last — accomplishment in an impressively long list, including some truly iconic moments in Formula 1 history.

