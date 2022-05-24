Why F1 Winner Max Verstappen Almost Missed The Spanish Grand Prix

A report from Autosport notes that Verstappen was the last driver to line the grid before the pitlanes were closed by 2:30 pm as mandated by the FIA. Verstappen left the Red Bull garage just seconds after Red Bull sister team Alpha Tauri and driver Pierre Gasly went to the track. Red Bull initially said the delay was due to DRS problems in the car, probably explaining the lingering issues with Vertappen's DRS early in the race. The DRS or Drag Reduction System is a movable flap on the rear wing of an F1 car. Opening the flap reduces aerodynamic drag and gives the vehicle faster acceleration numbers and a higher top speed.

Red Bull didn't mention anything about Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri and why it also had to leave the garage later than most, and we seriously doubt it had to do with similar DRS malfunctions. Autosport added that it had something to do with fuel temperature compliance, specifically the FIA regulations on minimum fuel temperature. According to Article 6 of the FIA technical regulations for 2022, the fuel inside the car's tank should not exceed ten degrees centigrade below the official ambient temperature during race day.

According to Article 6.4.2 on Refuelling, "No fuel intended for immediate use in a car may be more than ten degrees centigrade below ambient temperature. When assessing compliance, the ambient temperature will be recorded by the FIA-appointed weather service provider one hour before any practice session or two hours before the race. This information will also be displayed on the timing monitors."

Furthermore, the rule adds: "The temperature of fuel intended for use in a car must be measured via an FIA-approved and sealed sensor."