Everything A New Fan Should Know About Formula 1 Racing

While NASCAR hasn't held a Cup Series race outside the United States since the 1950s and IndyCar races have been limited to the U.S. and Canada for more than a decade, Formula 1's 24 races this year are scheduled to run in 21 different countries on five continents. Since the first official F1 race at England's Silverstone circuit in 1950, the series has run more than 1,100 races in 34 countries. Entering this season, Italy had hosted the most races with 105 and Germany was second with 79. The United Kingdom held its 79th Formula 1 Grand Prix earlier in July, and the United States will also match that figure with the running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this November.

That will be the third race in the U.S. this year, following the Miami Grand Prix in May and the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas just outside Austin in October. Although the U.S. hosts more races this year than any other country (Italy is next with two), Florida native Logan Sargeant is the only American driver in the field this year.

41 countries have sent drivers to Formula 1. The U.K. tops the list with more than 160 competitors. The United States, Italy, France, and West Germany round out the top five, and the current field features drivers from 15 different countries.