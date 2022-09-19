Here's How British Racing Green Became The Most Legendary Color In Motorsports History

British racing green is an iconic color in the eyes of Formula 1 fans and car enthusiasts across the world. While red racers belong to the Italians and blue to the French, this deep shade of green is a source of pride for Britons competing in racing of all types.

Rupesh N. Bhambwani (on Medium's Formula One Forever) reports that the Association International des Automobiles Clubs Reconnus (AIACR) essentially appointed itself as the governing body for motor vehicle racing in 1906, and quickly pioneered the concept of a standard color concept to correspond with the driver's nationality. The Italian manufacturers and drivers had already laid claim to the brilliant flash of red, while Germany and France had been using white and blue, respectively. But the story of how British racing — a cadre of preeminent competitors across the world of motorsports — came late to the color selection party and ended up making what is now known as British racing green their own is a fascinating and particularly odd story.

Today, drivers do not have to hail from the same nation as their team's manufacturing processes, and teams themselves make use of these historic color schemes. Aston Martin (having returned to Formula 1 in 2021) is currently racing vehicles in the circuit with this paint job, and Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes cars have featured flashes of green for many years, perhaps in an effort to celebrate his British pride.