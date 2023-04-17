Lamborghini Revuelto: The Best Features Of The 2024 Supercar Hybrid
Lamborghini recently unveiled the latest entry in its long line of V12-powered flagship models, replacing the Aventador, which made its debut back in 2011. The auto industry has changed a lot over those 12 years, and the new Revuelto launches with what plenty of enthusiasts would have deemed unthinkable back then — a hybrid powertrain, complete with a full-electric drive mode. Yes, this is the first series-production hybrid Lamborghini, a landmark car for the brand and a preview of what Lambo's electrified future as a whole will look like.
Alongside the new powertrain, almost every other aspect of the Revuelto has been given a thorough overhaul compared to its predecessor, yet Lamborghini promises that it will have lost none of the raw power and theatrical soundtrack that made previous V12 Lambos so great. It's packed with both mechanical and technological features that differentiate it from every other supercar on the market, with the automaker's engineers finding ingenious solutions to many of the inherent problems that come with developing a hybrid supercar.
6.5-liter V12 engine
The centerpiece of Lamborghini's flagship cars since the brand's inception has always been the V12 engine, and the Revuelto doesn't do anything to change that. To offset the extra weight gain from the hybrid system, the Revuelto's V12 has been redesigned to be the lightest ever put in a Lamborghini. It weighs in at around 480 pounds, roughly 37 pounds less than the Aventador's engine. Power output is also increased, up to 813 horsepower without hybrid assistance.
This increased power is made possible thanks to a number of internal changes, including revised air intake ducts, a redesigned exhaust, and two ionization regulation units that allow for an increased compression ratio. Lamborghini is also keen to stress that plenty of attention has been paid to the car's soundtrack, so it should sound just as raucous as the brand's previous flagships at full throttle. To quote the brand's press release, the engine sounds "already melodious at low revs and then ris[es] to a natural harmonious crescendo." Standard Lamborghini stuff, in other words.
Three electric motors
Alongside its gas-powered engine, the Revuelto also incorporates two electric motors that power each of the front wheels, and a third motor positioned above the gearbox to power the rear wheels when necessary. That enables electric all-wheel drive, although for maximum efficiency, only the front motors get power most of the time. With the electric motors and the internal combustion engine combined, total power output stands at 1,001 horsepower, a significant boost from the 769 horses on tap in the Aventador Ultimae.
There's no traditional reverse gear for the internal combustion engine, but instead reverse is provided by the electric motors on the front wheels. Lamborghini says the rear motor can also engage while reversing if the system detects a lack of grip. That rear motor also acts as a starter motor, saving the need for a separate system. So far, the Italian automaker hasn't given any official estimates of all-electric range, but with an overall capacity of 3.8kWh, don't expect much.
A battery where the transmission was
Packaging a hybrid system in a car as compact as the Revuelto is no easy task, and so Lamborghini had to rethink the car's overall layout in order to accommodate it. The gearbox was moved and mounted behind the V12 engine, leaving extra room left in what was previously the transmission tunnel. That allowed the designers to wedge the battery pack in the spare space, helping to keep the car's dimensions as optimal as possible.
Putting such a heavy component in the middle of the car also helps greatly with weight distribution, which in turn keeps the Revuelto sharp and precise through turns. It's not perfectly distributed, with 44% at the front and 56% at the rear, but it's about as good as you'll get with a hybrid system like this. The battery can recharge from zero to full in as little as 30 minutes from a charging point, or directly from the V12 engine, which takes just six minutes.
Precision-engineered aerodynamics
As you'd expect from a cutting-edge supercar, the Revuelto has been precisely sculpted to optimize airflow and reduce drag. The new active rear wing can be manually adjusted by the driver depending on the driving conditions, but by default, it'll remain "closed" at low speeds for efficiency, and rise at higher speeds to generate maximum downforce. The carbon fiber front splitter gives the car a distinctive new face with Y-shaped accents, but its primary job is to channel air around the car. Its unique shape generates vortices that deflect air around the wheels, while the center of the splitter channels air through to rear vortex generators to produce even more downforce.
That channeled air then travels through to the diffuser, which is designed to fulfill several roles. Not only does it channel air out of the rear of the car, but it also directs it through to cool the engine, and acts as a structural support for the engine bay. Even things as small as the door handles play a part in controlling the airflow around the car, by directing air into a channel that leads to the radiator.
Carbon fiber monofuselage
Helping to keep overall weight to a minimum is what Lamborghini calls the "monofuselage," which is essentially a combined chassis and frontal structure made entirely from carbon fiber. It's around 10% lighter than the Aventador's chassis, but it's also stronger. Torsional stiffness has also been increased by 25% compared to its predecessor. The roof is also carbon fiber, but is constructed separately from the other components which Lamborghini says "gives the customer maximum versatility in roof customization."
There will almost certainly be a roadster version of the car given the precedent set by the previous Lamborghini flagships, but this statement also implies we'll probably also see further body style variations of the Revuelto in the future, perhaps something along the lines of the Aventador J barchetta. The rear chassis of the car is one of the few core structural components not made out of carbon fiber, instead built from aluminum alloy. It features hollow chambers housing the rear suspension's shock towers and powertrain suspension, helping reduce weight further and also reducing the number of welds needed for construction.
Transverse eight-speed transmission
The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is designed to retain the sharp driving dynamics that drivers expect from a V12 Lamborghini, while improving cruising capability and fuel consumption. It's much more compact than in previous cars, and it's lighter too — the gearbox and rear electric motor together weigh just 425 pounds. In order to leave room for the hybrid batteries, the transmission is mounted transversely behind the engine, a layout that has only been featured on two other Lamborghini cars. The first was the iconic Miura of 1966, a car widely credited with helping create the early definition of a supercar; the second was the Essenza SCV12, the ultra-limited track-only hypercar revealed in 2020 that previewed some of the tech that we're now seeing in the series-production Revuelto.
The Revuelto also debuts a new feature called "continuous downshifting," which allows the driver to downshift several gears when braking by holding down the left shifter paddle. It's designed to give the driver a "feeling of total control" according to Lamborghini, as well as helping to disguise the fact that the new car gains an extra gear over its predecessor in the name of efficiency.
13 different driving modes
Key to the car's improved efficiency is a wider range of driving modes, of which there are now 13. There are two rotors on the steering wheel that can be used to switch between modes, with the first of those selecting either Recharge, Hybrid, or Performance mode. Recharge mode can charge the battery in a few minutes, enabling the car to then switch to all-electric power for urban driving. The other two enable a variable mix of gas and electric propulsion.
The second of the two rotors controls the car's handling profile, with four options available: Città (City), Strada, Sport, and Corsa. These will look much more familiar to anyone who's already driven a flagship Lamborghini. On one extreme, Città mode configures the suspension for maximum comfort, and limits the car's power output to 177 horsepower to preserve electric range. It's all-electric by default, but if the battery runs low, the V12 can step in and recharge it. On the other extreme, Corsa mode switches the car into full track day mode, with the stiffest suspension settings and the most dialed-in feel. Any of the three powertrain modes can be combined with any of the handling profiles, giving drivers maximum choice on exactly how they want to configure their car in any given situation.
Remote control via the Unica app
Lamborghini is far from the first manufacturer to offer a companion app that allows drivers to control functions on their car remotely, but it's one of the first to do so in the supercar space. Using the Unica app, drivers can monitor things like fuel level and electric range, as well as keeping tabs on exactly where their car is parked. Doors can also be locked and unlocked remotely, and the lights and horn can also be activated.
If you're the kind of owner who likes to lend their car out to other people, or more likely, if you own a rental company, the Unica app also adds an extra layer of reassurance when the car is being driven by someone else. A maximum speed limit can be set and remotely enforced, along with hourly usage or geolocation limits. If whoever's in the driver's seat exceeds those speeds or leaves the area that the owner specified, a notification is automatically sent to the owner's phone via the app. There's also a built-in tracker with access to Lamborghini's 24-hour security service to provide assistance if the car does get stolen.
Three customizable interior screens
Step inside the Revuelto and you'll find a cabin that's still distinctively Lamborghini, but sports a pared-down design compared to its predecessor. All the main information and controls can be accessed through three screens: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch display in the center of the car, and an additional 9.1-inch display by the passenger. The interface has been redesigned for the Revuelto, with a fresher look and improved customization.
Most of the infotainment functions can be moved from the center display to either the instrument cluster or the passenger display by swiping the screen with two fingers, and there's a "favorites" feature so your most-used functions are always easy to find. The navigation system now comes with connectivity features to download maps in real-time, and integrated Amazon Alexa allows drivers to control most of the car's infotainment without ever having to take their hands off the wheel. These features will continue to evolve over time, as the Revuelto features an over-the-air updates system that can install the latest updates automatically as soon as they're released.
Bespoke Bridgestone tires
A performance car is no good without an appropriately high performance set of tires, and Lamborghini enlisted Bridgestone to create three sets of bespoke tires for the Revuelto. The first is a set of Potenza Sport tires with run-flat technology, so drivers can continue driving for up to 50 miles at 50 mph even if they get a puncture. These are designed for all-round use, but for drivers who plan on taking their Revuelto to frequent track days, a set of performance-oriented tubeless Potenza Sport tires are also available.
Both sets are mixed fitment, available with either 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, or 21-inch and 22-inch wheels at the front and rear respectively. For drivers living in colder, snowier climates, a third set of winter rubber is also available, namely a custom set of Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 tires. They're designed specifically to provide maximum traction on snow, so you can make full use of the car's all-wheel drive when the powder starts falling.
Over 400 paint options available
A hallmark of Lamborghini has always been how much customization the brand offers to buyers of its cars, and with the Revuelto, there's more choice than ever. Starting with the interior, buyers get a choice of Corsa-Tex fabric, leather, or a mix of both, with over 70 color options available in total. As a nod to sustainability, the Corsa-Tex is made from recycled polyester and uses a water-based production process for minimal environmental impact.
Over 400 paint options are available, with Lamborghini additionally promising "many more personalization options at the client's disposal." Considering only around 12,000 examples of the Aventador ended up being built, it's highly unlikely you'll ever see two Revueltos look exactly the same when you take both paint color and interior options into account. It looks like Lamborghini's latest flagship will go on to sell just as well as its predecessor, if not better, as in a recent interview with CNBC, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said there was already a two-year waiting list for the car. So, if you've got a spare $600,000 or so lying around and fancy getting your hands on the latest Lambo, you'll have to wait a while.