Lamborghini Revuelto: The Best Features Of The 2024 Supercar Hybrid

Lamborghini recently unveiled the latest entry in its long line of V12-powered flagship models, replacing the Aventador, which made its debut back in 2011. The auto industry has changed a lot over those 12 years, and the new Revuelto launches with what plenty of enthusiasts would have deemed unthinkable back then — a hybrid powertrain, complete with a full-electric drive mode. Yes, this is the first series-production hybrid Lamborghini, a landmark car for the brand and a preview of what Lambo's electrified future as a whole will look like.

Alongside the new powertrain, almost every other aspect of the Revuelto has been given a thorough overhaul compared to its predecessor, yet Lamborghini promises that it will have lost none of the raw power and theatrical soundtrack that made previous V12 Lambos so great. It's packed with both mechanical and technological features that differentiate it from every other supercar on the market, with the automaker's engineers finding ingenious solutions to many of the inherent problems that come with developing a hybrid supercar.