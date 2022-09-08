This Misunderstood Mercedes Technology Was Actually Brilliant

The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG made a smashing debut at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show as the first vehicle developed entirely by the German automaker's AMG tuning division. The 1993 Mercedes-Benz C 36 AMG is the first jointly-developed car by the two firms after signing a cooperation contract in 1990. Still, the SLS AMG is the first vehicle — a supercar, no less — to be designed and built in-house by AMG, proving to the world that AMG has gone a long way from a humble two-person operation in the outskirts of Großaspach during the 1960s (per Mercedes-AMG).

According to Mercedes-Market, AMG wanted a supercar from the beginning and something that would share the limelight with the almighty Nissan GT-R, Porsche 911, and Audi R8. The engineers wanted an engine in the front, a long hood, and a two-seat cockpit positioned slightly forward of the rear axle, with almost zero overhangs in the back. The AMG team looked to the iconic Dodge Viper in developing the SLS AMG, and it only took 37 months for the sketches to morph into the finished product.

As expected from Mercedes-Benz, the SLS AMG had its fair share of tech features deemed impressive in 2010. AMG's first masterpiece highlights a lightweight aluminum spaceframe cradling a Mercedes M159 front-mid mounted 6.3-liter V8 engine that pumps out 563 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The SLS AMG Final Edition unveiled in 2015 had a 20 horsepower increase for 583 stampeding German horses (per Motor Trend).