A Rare 1957 Mercedes Roadster Just Sold At Auction For A Stunning Amount
A gorgeous, beautifully-preserved 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster has just been sold at an auction with a winning bid that was nothing short of staggering. If you're a lover of older vehicles, you're probably well aware of the fact that some gems can rack up quite ridiculous prices, and if the car is rare and fancy enough, there's bound to be a collector willing to shell out the cash. That seems to be the case with this 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster sold by Mecum Auctions for a final hammer price of $1,375,000.
What's so special about this car that it was bid up to a price that could get you over thirty Tesla EVs? The 300SL Roadster isn't just an aesthetically beautiful piece of vintage hardware, it's also a unique car with a long history. It's as much an antique as it is a vehicle, and because of that, it's valuable to collectors. The car was initially introduced by Mercedes-Benz at the Geneva Motor Show in May 1957, which means that over 65 years have passed since it first appeared on the scene. Although this vehicle was introduced as a sports car much like its 300SL Gullwing coupe predecessor, upon arriving in the United States, it was altered to match American audiences and meet their needs.
Going retro has never looked more stylish
The sleek vehicle, aptly named "Sport Leicht" which is German for "Sport Light," was re-engineered with improvements made to its suspension and its chassis as well as its doors, bringing a traditional swing design as opposed to the unique set it previously had. In all, these changes made the newly redesigned vehicle over 242 pounds heavier than its original design. Despite the changes, this machine remains every bit as fantastic-looking as its older sibling, and with its rarity and age, the price is no surprise.
Despite being old enough to be someone's grandparent, the car has received many upgrades and restorations throughout the years, which is why it looks all nice and shiny — as if it just drove out of the factory. It comes with its matching-numbers 3.0L SOHC inline 6-cylinder engine, a 4-speed manual transmission, and all original books, records, and service manual.
The vehicle was given what Mecum described as a "comprehensive body-on restoration" that resulted in an all-black color scheme with a glossy finish as well as a black removable hard top and soft top. The interior is filled with black leather, and it comes with its own Becker Mexico car radio system, topping off the undeniably slick package. It's not much different from what Mercedes originally intended, but it looks all-new, refreshed, and ready to hit the road in all of its sleek and elegant glory.