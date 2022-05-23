A Rare 1957 Mercedes Roadster Just Sold At Auction For A Stunning Amount

A gorgeous, beautifully-preserved 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster has just been sold at an auction with a winning bid that was nothing short of staggering. If you're a lover of older vehicles, you're probably well aware of the fact that some gems can rack up quite ridiculous prices, and if the car is rare and fancy enough, there's bound to be a collector willing to shell out the cash. That seems to be the case with this 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster sold by Mecum Auctions for a final hammer price of $1,375,000.

What's so special about this car that it was bid up to a price that could get you over thirty Tesla EVs? The 300SL Roadster isn't just an aesthetically beautiful piece of vintage hardware, it's also a unique car with a long history. It's as much an antique as it is a vehicle, and because of that, it's valuable to collectors. The car was initially introduced by Mercedes-Benz at the Geneva Motor Show in May 1957, which means that over 65 years have passed since it first appeared on the scene. Although this vehicle was introduced as a sports car much like its 300SL Gullwing coupe predecessor, upon arriving in the United States, it was altered to match American audiences and meet their needs.