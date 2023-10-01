12 Most Expensive Lamborghinis Of All Time, Ranked

When Ferruccio Lamborghini established his car company in 1963, his unrelenting desire to improve and innovate inspired the creation of now iconic models such as the Miura and later the Countach. Today Lamborgini supercars are among the best-performing, most exotic, and sometimes most outrageous automobiles on the road.

Their prices reflect those features, and numerous characteristics key to the Lamborghini legend contribute to the high initial prices of these exotic cars and help them maintain a high resale value. Many iconic Lamborghinis are produced in limited numbers, use high-quality components such as carbon fiber or leather, and operate as high-performance vehicles, all while being backed up by the Lamborghini badge.

For many buyers, even the least expensive Lamborghini on this list is too expensive for most, but it is always fun to see just how astonishing the pricing for some of the most famous vehicles to ever wear the Raging Bull emblem can get. Here are 12 of the most expensive Lamborghinis of all time.