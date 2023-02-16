Ferrari's First SUV Has A Wild Price Tag: Here's What The 2024 Purosangue Will Cost
No one ever said Ferrari cars were going to be cheap. Aside from the clout of saying you own a Ferrari, and things like speed, craftsmanship, and engineering, the high price tag is part of Ferrari's whole appeal. That's why the brand can offer the Ferrari Daytona SP3 for over $2.2 million and no one bats an eye, despite the fact that it's factually slower than cars that cost just a fraction of the price. Not to mention everything Ferrari has ever made can get smoked off the line by a high-end Tesla or Lucid Air.
Brand appeal aside, no one thought Ferrari's first SUV, the Purosangue, would be a bargain option that people who aren't James Bond villains could afford. After all, it technically isn't an SUV, at least according to Ferrari. Rather, it's a 4x4 sports car. Classification aside, the price has been revealed for Maranello's thoroughbred not-an-SUV sport utility vehicle, and it isn't surprising in the least.
Ferrari's expensive equine utility
According to Car and Driver, Ferrari's Purosangue costs a grand total of $398,350. Because why not?
The pricey Purosangue is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 that will put out 714 horsepower. With that horsepower, the vehicle can heft itself to 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds. Throw in four-wheel steering, and you've got yourself a super SUV that will make the comparatively-tame Lamborghini Urus take a long and meditative look at itself.
Absolutely no one on earth will say that the Purosangue is a good investment or a good value. Nearly $400,000 is the price of two small townhouses, and multiple times the yearly income of most people that have ever lived. But if you happen to have the money laying around and have already paid off your lair hidden inside a volcano, then the Purosangue might be the daily driver for you.