Ferrari's First SUV Has A Wild Price Tag: Here's What The 2024 Purosangue Will Cost

No one ever said Ferrari cars were going to be cheap. Aside from the clout of saying you own a Ferrari, and things like speed, craftsmanship, and engineering, the high price tag is part of Ferrari's whole appeal. That's why the brand can offer the Ferrari Daytona SP3 for over $2.2 million and no one bats an eye, despite the fact that it's factually slower than cars that cost just a fraction of the price. Not to mention everything Ferrari has ever made can get smoked off the line by a high-end Tesla or Lucid Air.

Brand appeal aside, no one thought Ferrari's first SUV, the Purosangue, would be a bargain option that people who aren't James Bond villains could afford. After all, it technically isn't an SUV, at least according to Ferrari. Rather, it's a 4x4 sports car. Classification aside, the price has been revealed for Maranello's thoroughbred not-an-SUV sport utility vehicle, and it isn't surprising in the least.