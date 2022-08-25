Why The PS5 Just Got More Expensive In Many Regions

If you're still hoping to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, we have some bad news for you. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced that the price of the console will be increased in several markets across the globe. These price hikes are quite substantial and, unfortunately, in most cases have already been instated. Assuming you haven't been able to buy a PS5 until now, it's likely that you will have to pay more if and when you find one for sale. That brings us to another problem that Sony seems eager to tackle — the meager supply of PlayStation 5 consoles.

The PlayStation 5 console has been doing well, at least as far as Sony is concerned. For gamers, it's a different story. PS5 restocks are highly competitive, and even though the global chip shortage has eased up, it's still not a given that you'll be able to find a PS5 console in store at any given time. Sony has said on more than one occasion that it wants to address the problem and ensure that customers are able to buy the console whenever they want to. The company reiterated this once again by saying in its latest blog post, "Our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what's still to come."

According to Sony's write-up, most parts of the world are being hit by this change. The global economic environment is cited as the cause of the price hike. High inflation has affected the pricing of most products ranging from daily grocery items to electronics. Now, Sony appears to feel that it must raise the prices of PS5 in order to account for the current economic situation.