PS5 Restock Issues Ending Soon, So Says Sony

The PlayStation 5 has been a tough commodity to get a hold of, following its initial launch in November 2020. It seems like just as soon as any restock takes place, all available units are gone within seconds. This is partially due to the ongoing electronics chip shortage, but the issue also seems to be driven by scalpers and bots, who purchase as many of the new consoles at MSRP value as they can fit into one shopping cart, just to turn them around on websites like eBay, where you can still find PS5s sold at steep premiums — climbing up into the $1000 range or higher. The demand for high-priced PS5s on peripheral marketplaces is also driven by the desperate lack of supply that's created in part by those same scalpers, which makes it seem compulsory to just give in and buy one of those.

But if you've yet to snag a PS5 at its legitimate original recommended retail price (at approximately $500), and if you still want one, you might want to hold off on buying one from the secondary market. In a recent investor briefing, Sony has made it clear that it intends to ramp up production on PS5s in order to combat the lack of console sales that the company has been experiencing.