Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X Price Hikes Incoming
Typically, when a console is over three years into its life cycle, costs starts to come down. However, that's not the case for the Xbox Series X, which will be getting a price hike in various regions around the world. If that wasn't bad enough, the monthly fees for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions are also climbing for the first time.
The Xbox Series X is the premium current-gen video game console from Microsoft, and first launched in fall 2020 at $499. Starting in August, that price will go up in most countries; though not in the United States, Japan, Brazil, Colombia, or Chile.
Europe isn't so lucky: In the United Kingdom, for example, the cost will rise to £479.99, which converts to about $613. These price hikes are similar to those that Sony placed on the PlayStation 5 last year. Kari Perez, Xbox head of communications, told The Verge that Microsoft "adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market."
While the lower cost of the Xbox Series S will remains the same, Xbox Game Pass has not been spared from rate hikes as well. The subscription service that allows gamers to play a rotating catalog of games at a fixed cost will see its base monthly rate increase — starting July 6, from $9.99 per month to $10.99. The premium tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will increase two dollars from $14.99 to $16.99 per month. Microsoft's PC Game Pass subscription remains unaffected.
Rising prices are part of an industry trend
The increase in prices for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass are part of an overall trend in the tech industry, as consumers are seeing costs across the market go up. This includes monthly and annual subscription fees for various entertainment platforms like Xbox Game Pass.
Last year, Netflix instituted a rate hike across its tiers, with its base plan going from $8.99 to $9.99, its standard tier from $13.99 to $15.49, and its premium 4K tier from $17.99 to $19.99. Other video streamers like HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Disney Plus have all increased their rates as well, as have music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.
With inflation hitting everything from food prices to monthly rent, many people are finding it harder to justify paying for multiple entertainment subscriptions at once. Nintendo Switch users have so far been spared, as the cost of Switch Online has remained the same since launching in 2018. Sony offers its gamers multiple tiers, including a more affordable PlayStation Plus Essential plan, though the game selection is much more limited compared to Game Pass.
However, Xbox gamers who wish to continue using Xbox Game Pass will have to go along with the new subscription costs and pay up. If they're looking to play these games on a new Xbox Series X, they may need to be prepared to pay a little more for that, as well.