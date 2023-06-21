Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X Price Hikes Incoming

Typically, when a console is over three years into its life cycle, costs starts to come down. However, that's not the case for the Xbox Series X, which will be getting a price hike in various regions around the world. If that wasn't bad enough, the monthly fees for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions are also climbing for the first time.

The Xbox Series X is the premium current-gen video game console from Microsoft, and first launched in fall 2020 at $499. Starting in August, that price will go up in most countries; though not in the United States, Japan, Brazil, Colombia, or Chile.

Europe isn't so lucky: In the United Kingdom, for example, the cost will rise to £479.99, which converts to about $613. These price hikes are similar to those that Sony placed on the PlayStation 5 last year. Kari Perez, Xbox head of communications, told The Verge that Microsoft "adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market."

While the lower cost of the Xbox Series S will remains the same, Xbox Game Pass has not been spared from rate hikes as well. The subscription service that allows gamers to play a rotating catalog of games at a fixed cost will see its base monthly rate increase — starting July 6, from $9.99 per month to $10.99. The premium tier, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will increase two dollars from $14.99 to $16.99 per month. Microsoft's PC Game Pass subscription remains unaffected.