Paramount+ Price Hike Incoming, Following The Lead Of Other Streaming Services

During the Paramount earnings call that occurred on February 16, 2023, the company's chief financial officer Naveen Chopra announced a price increase across both the essential plan and premium programming offers on Paramount+.

Currently, the prices are $4.99 per month for the essentials plan that includes ads, and won't make available the Showtime programming that is being integrated onto the platform. The premium plan currently stands at $9.99 per month, and excludes the ad content that basic users must work with to take advantage of the lower price point.

CEO of Paramount Bob Bakish noted that the price increase will apply to all U.S. users and a select group of international markets, although the specifics haven't yet been revealed. Paramount has been involved in the production of a raft of fantastic titles over the years.

On Paramount+, viewers can stream heavyweights like "Interstellar," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Top Gun," the "Indiana Jones" franchise, and "Django Unchained," to mention a few. In the TV series category, Paramount+ makes "The Amazing Race," "The Daily Show," "Seal Team," and a variety of "Star Trek" and "CSI" titles available. The platform also streams "Halo," which adapts the storyline of one of the most popular game series ever created.