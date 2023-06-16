The 10 Best Multiplayer Games On Xbox Game Pass Right Now
Although there has been somewhat of a resurgence in the popularity of single-player narrative games such as "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," Elden Ring," and "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," the most popular titles are still very much multiplayer experiences. Think of huge battle royal games like "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," which bring in droves of players daily through frequent content updates and different team configurations. While there are certainly some great free-to-play multiplayer games available for those who don't want to dip into their wallet, the vast majority of releases require some form of purchase.
That's where Xbox Game Pass comes in. As part of the subscription service, Microsoft offers a wide variety of impressive multiplayer games. In addition to every first-party title from the publisher and its subsidiaries, Xbox Game Pass is also home to hundreds of other titles from some of the world's biggest studios. What this means for gamers is that they can get access to some of the best multiplayer experiences on the market without having to actually buy anything extra — as long as they are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.
Whether they allow for couch-based cooperative play or pit dozens of players against each other, Xbox Game Pass has a selection of multiplayer games that should provide something for everybody.
Rocket League
Psyonix had already experimented with an earlier vehicular soccer game in 2008, long before the release of "Rocket League." "Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars" failed to find much of an audience, but Psyonix didn't give up. When it came to creating "Rocket League," the developer made a number of improvements that have helped make it one of the most popular multiplayer titles in the world. Most notably, the team tweaked the in-game physics to make flying through the air in the cars and hitting giant soccer balls feel more enjoyable and satisfying. Some changes were also made so that more people could immediately pick up and play, without having to master all of the mechanics.
The resulting game has a sort of frantic energy to it that is very different from almost anything else on the market. There's a huge range of game modes, from split-screen matches where one player takes on another to the more traditional four-sided online games. Its popularity also means that you'll never have trouble finding enough users for the lobby, while cross-platform support ensures you can play with your friends on whatever system they choose.
On top of all of that, "Rocket League" offers a wide range of customization options and frequent updates to bring new modes and content to the game, so the action is constantly being refreshed to keep it from becoming stale.
Halo Infinite
The "Halo" series has been Microsoft's premiere multiplayer experience since the very first Xbox. Of course, "Halo: Combat Evolved" couldn't take advantage of Xbox Live when it hit store shelves in 2001, but it set a new standard for console-based first-person shooters. That level of quality and innovation continued throughout the franchise, with "Halo 2" and "Halo 3" introducing many features that have since become commonplace in online multiplayer titles. Throw in the fact that "Halo" has been one of the most successful and popular gaming properties of the last two decades, and it is easy to see how influential it has been to the multiplayer landscape.
The popularity of the "Halo" franchise has waned in recent years, largely after developer Bungie separated from Microsoft to pursue its own original IP in the form of "Destiny." However, following the disappointments that were "Halo 4" and "Halo 5: Guardians," 343 Industries somewhat returned the series to its former glory with "Halo Infinite." The multiplayer aspect of the game is already a free-to-play standalone download, but the entire package — including the story campaign — is available to any Xbox Game Pass subscribers.
As you'd expect from a "Halo" game, "Halo Infinite" sports everything from Capture the Flag to SWAT modes and supports matches of up to 24 players in total. With its balanced gameplay, customization, and map-building options, "Halo Infinite" is a great choice for anyone looking for a brilliant multiplayer FPS.
Sea of Thieves
"Sea of Thieves" comes from video game royalty. The game was created by Rare — the developer responsible for games such as "GoldenEye 007" and "Donkey Kong Country" — and was largely inspired by large-scale social titles like "EVE Online." The end result is an action-adventure game in which players take to the high seas in their very own pirate ships.
As one of the first major releases to arrive on Xbox Game Pass, "Sea of Thieves" has long been associated with the service. There's plenty to do in the game, from seeking out hidden treasure to forming alliances with other groups of players and taking control of parts of the world — by force, if necessary. This often involves taking charge of different areas of a ship, with players steering and firing cannons at enemies. More recently, Rare has introduced narrative-based missions that can be tackled cooperatively with friends and teammates.
As a live-service game, "Sea of Thieves" has received consistent content updates, ensuring that there is always something new for players to do. The fact that you are up against other human players for the most part also adds a sense of unpredictability to the proceedings, as you never quite know what they'll do. Game Pass subscribers who own an Xbox Series X also get to enjoy 4K resolution at 60 FPS, as well as improved load times.
Gears 5
Outside of "Halo," Microsoft's other big multiplayer shooter franchise is undoubtedly "Gears of War." Epic Games' sci-fi action series made its debut on the Xbox 360 in 2006 and would go on to inspire a series of sequels and spin-offs, including an "X-COM" inspired title called "Gears Tactics." Nowadays, development on the franchise is headed by The Coalition, which has produced both "Gears of War 4" and "Gears 5."
Though "Gears 5" offered very little in the way of real innovation, it does include a more polished take on everything you'd want from a game in the series. "Gears 5" offers a slower and more methodical multiplayer experience than many other shooters, as players are encouraged to use cover and strategy over just wildly attacking enemies. Most of the game modes and maps are built to give players the chance to outmaneuver their opponents and prioritize teamwork over solo attacks.
While it may not have hit the heights of some of the earlier titles in the series, "Gears 5" still received high praise in reviews. Most importantly, it also brought back the popular Horde mode, in which players work in teams to defeat waves of AI-controlled enemies.
Grounded
Obsidian Entertainment is a developer best known for its work on role-playing games. After all, it has previously released Action-RPG titles such as "Fallout: New Vegas," "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2," and "South Park: The Stick of Truth," as well as its own IP in the form of "Pillars of Eternity" and "The Outer Worlds." More recently, though, Obsidian switched to the survival and adventure genres with the 2022 game "Grounded."
Unlike many of the other great multiplayer games on Xbox Game Pass, "Grounded" is entirely cooperative. That means that gamers don't compete against each other directly and must instead work together as a team, with the simple goal being to try and survive. Set in the 1990s, "Grounded" sees players take on the role of one of four teenagers who have been shrunk down to insect size and must survive in the hostile world of a backyard.
Much of the gameplay revolves around avoiding or killing large versions of mundane threats like spiders, all while maintaining the player characters' hydration, stamina, and overall health levels. Although "Grounded" can be played entirely as a single-player game, teaming up with friends is far more satisfying and ensures that you get the very best out of it. After all, building bases, gathering resources, and battling against enemies is far more fulfilling when working with other people.
Minecraft
"Minecraft" began life in 2009, when Markus "Notch" Persson first made it available online for players ahead of its official launch in 2011. The block-building survival sandbox game has since become one of best selling video games of all time, receiving numerous spin-offs as the franchise has become an entertainment juggernaut. Microsoft purchased the game and its developer in 2014, but chose to keep it available on pretty much every platform before adding it to Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox consoles.
Gameplay in "Minecraft" largely revolves around players exploring a massive, procedurally generated open world, full of different biomes and environments. As they venture off into the various areas, players can fight mobs, gather resources by mining or farming, and craft a variety of tools. This can then allow them to build everything from houses to complicated machines such as computers. There's even a survival mode, which forces users to brave the elements and eat food to avoid starving.
Although "Minecraft" can be played entirely solo, the game shines in multiplayer modes. There are a variety of mini-games that can be played online with others, but the main attraction is the ability to create servers that can support hundreds of players in the same in-game world. This way, players can all work together or battle against each other, which opens up possibilities for role-playing and the construction of hugely impressive structures.
Golf With Your Friends
Not all multiplayer games have to be frantic shooters or fast-paced sports games. It is possible for them to also be smaller, quirkier titles that can provide brief bursts of fun. "Golf With Your Friends" is certainly an example of the latter, and the Team17-published mini golf game has proven to be a popular multiplayer game across a number of platforms. The game began life as an early access title on Steam in 2016 and saw a full release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2020.
Light-hearted and fun, "Golf With Your Friends" effectively tasks players with getting their ball around difficult courses while avoiding obstacles and aiming for the fewest number of shots possible. Where this release stands out compared to similar games is in its kitschy maps and the fanciful environments in which the gameplay takes place. It is easy to pick up and play, but some of the course layouts will still pose a challenge for experienced players.
"Golf With Your Friends" also includes a wide range of customization and modding options. Balls can be swapped out for different items, such as hockey pucks or eggs, to make the game even more difficult (and silly), and you can create your very own map. The game also makes it very easy to share these user-created courses with others, meaning the title has a steady stream of high-quality content to stop the action from becoming boring.
It Takes Two
"It Takes Two" is available on Xbox Game Pass as part of Microsoft's partnership with Electronic Arts, as well as the latter company's own subscription service, EA Play. Developed by Hazelight Studios, it is available across a variety of platforms, including Xbox consoles, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Inspired by the team's earlier game, "A Way Out," it is strictly a multiplayer game and is designed to be played cooperatively by two gamers. However, "It Takes Two" is a far more whimsical game with a colorful setting compared to the rather dreary realism of its predecessor.
"It Takes Two" sees players teaming up as Cody and May, a couple on the verge of divorce, in either local or online multiplayer campaigns. As they adventure together, they are forced to use a diverse set of mechanics from various platforming genres to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles. For instance, one section uses shooting mechanics, while another features gravity-based puzzles. All of them require teamwork and force gamers to openly communicate as they figure out each challenge. In contrast to many multiplayer games that don't feature much of a narrative, "It Takes Two" tells a heartfelt and engrossing story. Combine that with the game's distinctive art style and you have a must-play title for co-op fans.
"It Takes Two" won numerous awards, including several BAFTA awards and the Golden Joystick Award for Best Multiplayer Game, as well as Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. It also won widespread praise from reviews and holds an impressive user score on Metacritic, suggesting this is a multiplayer game everyone should at least try.
Human: Fall Flat
"Human: Fall Flat" is another co-operative multiplayer game with a heavy focus on puzzle-solving and platforming, but the real fun lies in how wonky the character movement is. Launched in 2016 for PC, it has since been ported to multiple consoles and mobile devices. Like many other co-op titles, "Human: Fall Flat" can be played as a single-player experience, although it works best as a multiplayer game that you can play with a friend or family member.
The title puts players into the role of Bob, an unsteady and clumsy character who is trying to navigate through the world by overcoming a series of physics-based puzzles. "Human: Fall Flat" excels in its open-ended nature; players are given little instruction and allowed to experiment and develop their own solutions as they climb, use tools, and swing around to get to the end of each level. This creates a chaotic sense of fun that is hard to replicate.
The game supports both local multiplayer through split-screen and online multiplayer, allowing players the freedom to choose who to play with, regardless of where they are located. Playing with others only adds to the enjoyment, as it is delightfully difficult to coordinate movements and actions in a meaningful way, leading to a great deal of playfulness and mayhem.
Among Us
"Among Us" experienced a surprising rise in popularity. The game was first made available in 2018, but didn't catch on with the public until 2020, when it became a viral hit. This surge was largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Twitch streamers began playing the game together during lockdown. The title quickly exploded in popularity, which led developer Innersloth to cancel plans for a sequel and instead concentrate on building up the base game. Since then, it has been ported to new platforms and updated with tons of fresh content. It can now be played on everything from the Nintendo Switch to virtual reality headsets such as the Meta Quest 2.
Players in "Among Us" can either be a Crewmate — tasked with completing a variety of everyday objectives, such as emptying garbage or fixing electrical cables — or an Imposter. These Imposters instead have to try to blend in with the other Crewmates while sabotaging their efforts and attempting to kill them. Clearly inspired by social deduction board games such as "One Night Ultimate Werewolf" and "Coup," this means that "Among Us" is a game more about deception and investigation than fixing up a ship.
To be successful in "Among Us," players have to try and watch everything that their fellow players are doing and determine if anyone is lying. This fosters a genuine sense of suspicion as each player comes under the microscope, then has to defend themselves or point out potential suspects.