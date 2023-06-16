The 10 Best Multiplayer Games On Xbox Game Pass Right Now

Although there has been somewhat of a resurgence in the popularity of single-player narrative games such as "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," Elden Ring," and "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," the most popular titles are still very much multiplayer experiences. Think of huge battle royal games like "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," which bring in droves of players daily through frequent content updates and different team configurations. While there are certainly some great free-to-play multiplayer games available for those who don't want to dip into their wallet, the vast majority of releases require some form of purchase.

That's where Xbox Game Pass comes in. As part of the subscription service, Microsoft offers a wide variety of impressive multiplayer games. In addition to every first-party title from the publisher and its subsidiaries, Xbox Game Pass is also home to hundreds of other titles from some of the world's biggest studios. What this means for gamers is that they can get access to some of the best multiplayer experiences on the market without having to actually buy anything extra — as long as they are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Whether they allow for couch-based cooperative play or pit dozens of players against each other, Xbox Game Pass has a selection of multiplayer games that should provide something for everybody.