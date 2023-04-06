12 Best Free Xbox Series X And S Games You Can Download Right Now

With thousands of games available across every platform, choosing what to play can sometimes be a difficult task. The Xbox Series X|S is no different in that regard, with players able to choose from a vast array of games. Whether it's the latest blockbuster, such as "Hogwarts Legacy," or an indie gem that released with little fanfare, the Microsoft console has something to offer everyone.

But what about those who don't want to splash out their hard-earned money every week to try out new games? Well, the system is also home to an ever-growing collection of impressive titles that can be downloaded and played without spending a cent. Some of them utilize free-to-play models that include additional purchases, while others have simply been made available to everyone to download without any cost whatsoever.

Here's a selection of great free games available on the Xbox Series X|S that are definitely worth checking out.