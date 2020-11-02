Here’s how Fortnite is changing on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

With the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launching in the very near future, we’re getting some news today about the next generation version of Fortnite. Fortnite will be launching on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on the day those consoles release – November 10th for Xbox Series X/S and November 12th for PS5 here in the US – and today, Epic described those versions as a “truly ‘next-gen’ Fortnite experience.”

What, exactly, does that mean? On Xbox Series X, we’ll see support for 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, while on Xbox Series S, we’ll see support for 1080p60. In an article published to the Fortnite website today, Epic also says to expect “more dynamic visuals” on Xbox Series X that include trees and grass reacting to explosions, improved smoke and liquid effects, and enhanced visuals for the Storm. We’ll also see support for 60FPS gameplay in split screen mode, and players will notice that they get into matches faster thanks to the Xbox Series X’s improved hardware.

The enhancements on the way to the PlayStation 5 version include many of the same enhancements to the Xbox Series X version, but of course, we’ll see support for the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Players will also be able to jump into their favorite game mode from the PlayStation 5’s home screen, which is a really nice touch. Aside from those PlayStation 5-exclusive enhancements, expect the same support for 4K60 gameplay, dynamic visuals, faster loading, and 60FPS split-screen that’s confirmed for the Xbox Series X version.

Of course, players will be able to carry their progress forward, but this is accomplished in different ways depending on the console you have. On Xbox Series X/S, all you need to do is move your profile over from Xbox One and download the Xbox Series X/S version of the game. On PlayStation 5, you’ll need to download the PS5 version of the game to your console and then sign in using either your Epic or PlayStation Network account.

Finally, Epic has announced that it will offer all players “on all supported platforms” the Throwback Pickaxe, which was the default pickaxe from Fortnite Chapter 1. That’ll be available to players beginning November 4th through January 15th, and you’ll be able to redeem it either in-game or through the PlayStation Store.