Hidden Xbox Series X|S Features That Will Make Your Console Even Better

Your electric bill isn't getting any more affordable, and it takes a bit of energy to render your favorite game worlds on an Xbox Series X|S console, but the good news is that its multiple power options can easily save gamers plenty of money in the long run.

For example, you can set your Xbox Series X|S to automatically power down after a preset time of inactivity so you aren't wasting electricity when you are away. However, the setting that provides the biggest energy savings is "Shutdown mode," which completely powers down the Xbox, at the price of a longer initial startup time of up to 45 seconds when you're ready to play again.

Simply press the Xbox button to open the menu, and navigate to Profile & system, Settings, General, and Power options to select the best option for your preferred energy usage. Note that the Sleep option uses the most power when the Xbox Series X|S is "off," but many appreciate the lightning-fast startup times, remote wake feature, and the ability to power on your console with your voice via a smart speaker.