23% Of People Didn't Realize The Xbox Series X Has This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey
The Xbox Series X is one of the most capable gaming consoles on the market. Microsoft released its top-of-the-line model in 2020, and almost three years later, the console can still run demanding video games while offering high-quality graphics. Further, Microsoft keeps improving the software experience on the Xbox Series X by adding new features — and, speaking of features, did you know the device also has some hidden abilities?
SlashGear recently surveyed hundreds of people and asked about Xbox Series X features. The results clearly show that many users aren't aware of everything the console can do.
In a previous survey, we found that the PlayStation 5 was the most popular gaming device among the users who participated in our poll. While 34.62% of the people involved in that survey voted for the PS5, a significant chunk at 24.32% voted for the Xbox Series X. If you own the console, it's worth taking the time to learn about all of its features, making it possible to enjoy Microsoft's platform to its fullest.
Many people knew about some of the features
In the survey, SlashGear asked readers about the hidden features of their Xbox Series X. From 611 respondents in the United States, 12.27% did not know that they could add games directly to their home screen. As per the official Xbox support page, you can add items like Games, People, and "From Xbox" to the home screen by pressing the View button and then selecting "Add more to Home."
Another 13.26% of the participants didn't know they could change their Xbox background image, while 16.37% of the people involved in the survey didn't know they could link their social media accounts with Xbox. Meanwhile, another lesser-known feature that 17.18% of Xbox Series X users were unaware of is redeeming points. Microsoft rewards Xbox Series X players for playing certain game quests, claiming special offers, downloading new apps, and more. The rewards are transferred to the player's Microsoft/Xbox account and can be redeemed in the Microsoft Rewards app.
The sneakiest feature has nothing to do with gaming
Another hidden feature that 17.84% of the respondents don't know about is the energy-saving mode. Like smartphones or computers, the Xbox Series X has multiple power settings that optimize the console's power consumption to deliver the required performance. There are two power modes, including instant-on mode and energy-saving mode. Using the instant-on mode, you can boot your Xbox in lesser time and wake it up with a voice command. On the other hand, the energy-saving mode shuts down the console when not in use.
The Xbox Series X is not just a gaming console, but rather also a multimedia hub that lets you watch videos and movies. To make that activity easier, Microsoft added remote control support to the console. The company sells the PDP Gaming Media Remote, which is priced at $19.99. Surprisingly, 23.08% of the people who responded to our survey didn't know about the remote control, which features many of the same buttons and capabilities as the remotes you may already own for your TV and streaming boxes.