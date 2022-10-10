23% Of People Didn't Realize The Xbox Series X Has This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey

The Xbox Series X is one of the most capable gaming consoles on the market. Microsoft released its top-of-the-line model in 2020, and almost three years later, the console can still run demanding video games while offering high-quality graphics. Further, Microsoft keeps improving the software experience on the Xbox Series X by adding new features — and, speaking of features, did you know the device also has some hidden abilities?

SlashGear recently surveyed hundreds of people and asked about Xbox Series X features. The results clearly show that many users aren't aware of everything the console can do.

In a previous survey, we found that the PlayStation 5 was the most popular gaming device among the users who participated in our poll. While 34.62% of the people involved in that survey voted for the PS5, a significant chunk at 24.32% voted for the Xbox Series X. If you own the console, it's worth taking the time to learn about all of its features, making it possible to enjoy Microsoft's platform to its fullest.