Fall Guys Finally Gets Full Crossplay Support: What Players Should Know

The brightly saturated and wonderfully cartoonish game "Fall Guys" finally fully supports crossplay, developer Mediatonic has announced. The new support arrived as part of the mid-season update, which also brings a new game mode, not to mention all of the bug fixes that are included. This is great news for players, but only if their friends have a gaming PC or a PlayStation console.

Mediatonic, which was acquired by Epic Games in March 2021, revealed the new full crossplay support and Sweet Thieves game mode as part of its big season six update announcement. The arrival of cross-platform lobbies was made possible using Epic Online Services, according to the developer, which points out that while "Fall Guys" technically already had a type of crossplay, it was very limited in what players could do with it. Beyond that, the update includes a variety of general game improvements and fixes for some of the bugs currently annoying players.