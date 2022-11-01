Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Broke A PlayStation Store Record

Even in the midst of major changes in how games are delivered, powered, and played, Phil Spencer wants gamers to know that their established multiplatform favorites aren't going anywhere. Players of "Call of Duty" on Playstation have been particularly, and understandably, concerned about the franchise's future in the wake of Microsoft's planned acquisition of CoD owner Activision Blizzard.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has often been the voice of multiplatform moderation. Spencer has gone on record advising nominal competitors to buy into emulation and pitching a fully cloud-based, GaaS future across the industry.

Most recently, Spencer took an interview with YouTube's Same Brain channel where he drilled down on specifics, making his most sweeping commitment yet to Sony diehards in particular. At almost the same moment, Playstation put out a tweet demonstrating exactly why Microsoft is so committed to cross-platform play. Taken together, the sources suggest that collaboration rather than competition may be the most profitable approach for both Microsoft and Sony.