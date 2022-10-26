Xbox Keystone Game Streaming Dongle Shelved: Here's Why

In a talk with Sarah Needleman at WSJ Tech Live, Spencer addressed the Keystone's future: "Keystone was the codename of something we were incubating internally, which was, think of it as a streaming console, so there's no local gameplay, low cost, plug it into your television and you'd be able to stream to your television the Xbox games that are available."

Spencer went on to explain that in "late spring," the company took a turn and focused instead on working with Samsung to get an app on its smart TV platform, one that makes it possible to play games. The Keystone prototype still exists sitting on that aforementioned shelf, and Spencer says he "suspects" Xbox will introduce a streaming device for gamers at some point. However, he notes, "I think it's years away."

All is not lost for Xbox fans, however. In the same talk, Spencer reaffirmed Microsoft's commitment to cloud gaming, working in a well-earned humblebrag that Microsoft's existing cloud offers had just passed 20 million users. He also repeated Microsoft's overall cloud strategy to deliver platform choice to players, simultaneously making games accessible through the cloud, making inroads into the mobile gaming industry, and keeping up with conventional software publishing. Microsoft's plans for cloud and mobile gaming will require significant, long-term cloud processing commitment. Xbox users may not be getting their own dedicated dongle anytime soon, but according to Spencer, there will be a variety of cloud-based options for fans to look forward to.