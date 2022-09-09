Overwatch 2 Is Shaking Up How Players Unlock Heroes In A Big Way

With "Overwatch 2" still looming on the horizon, seemingly in perpetuity, there are still several details that have yet to be revealed or verified. We know about many of the returning characters and have seen previews of some newcomers, but there are still some uncertainties surrounding the sequel to one of Activision Blizzard's most popular multiplayer games.

One such uncertainty revolved around the way players would be able to unlock new playable characters in the upcoming (possibly free-to-play) team shooter. Blizzard VP Job Specter took to Twitter in order to try and clarify some of the confusion by explaining the new approach to unlocking characters, though the news has caused a bit of a stir.

The fact that additional heroes beyond the initial roster have to be unlocked at all is something of a departure compared to the original "Overwatch," as the first game's newcomers were always just available to everyone right away. As soon as the character addition update went live and was downloaded, they would be there, ready to use. Such is not the case in "Overwatch 2," apparently.