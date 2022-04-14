Overwatch 2 Gameplay Trailer Puts New Character On Full Display

"Overwatch 2" was originally slated for a November 2021 release date, however, it's been delayed to the near future, though there's no word on any proper release date happening any time soon. The best chance anyone has at trying the new characters is by opting into that aforementioned April 26 closed beta test, which will only be available on PC — sorry, console gamers! That said, the full release of "Overwatch 2" will most likely arrive sometime in 2022, and by then, it should also be available on each of the modern consoles in addition to PC. According to VG247, "Overwatch 2" is unlikely to be hindered by the recent Microsoft acquisition, and the game should ultimately arrive on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.

Regardless, Sojourn's bombastic new abilities are no surprise to players who've been following her development from the start. She's been hyped up since first appearing in "Overwatch" cinematic short, "Recall," in 2016, though she never made her way into the roster as a playable character until now. She is also notable for being the first Black female hero in any "Overwatch" game, according to Shack News. The official PlayOverwatch YouTube account also released a new origin story for Sojourn on April 13, which has stayed live since then.