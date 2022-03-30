Activision Blizzard Just Settled Its Federal Harassment Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard's $18 million settlement of the federal sexual harassment lawsuit with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has been approved.

As reported by VGC, the EEOC, which is a federal agency, filed the lawsuit in September 2021 over allegations that Activision Blizzard and its subsidiaries meted out sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination, and retaliation against female employees. But instead of fighting the suit, the company agreed to a settlement of $18 million, which the attorneys for labor union Communication Workers of America claim is insufficient.

"The agreement we reached with the EEOC last year reflected our unwavering commitment to ensure a safe and equitable working environment for all employees," CEO Bobby Kotick said in a press release. "Our goal is to make Activision Blizzard a model for the industry, and we will continue to focus on eliminating harassment and discrimination from our workplace. The court's approval of this settlement is an important step in ensuring that our employees have mechanisms for recourse if they experienced any form of harassment or retaliation."

The settlement comes nearly a week after a current Activision Blizzard employee filed yet another sexual harassment lawsuit against the game publisher. It's also the second-largest sexual harassment settlement the EEOC ever negotiated.