Activision Blizzard Slapped With Another Harassment Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard has been hit with yet another sexual harassment lawsuit. According to a report from Bloomberg, the latest lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on March 24 by attorney Lisa Bloom on behalf of a current employee referred to as Jane Doe.

According to the lawsuit, Doe has been working at Activision Blizzard as a senior administrative assistant to executives in the IT department since 2017. Doe alleges that she not only experienced sexual harassment and discrimination while working for the game publisher, but that she was also retaliated against for complaining about her plight — some of the elements of what Bloom alleged is an "alcohol-soaked culture of sexual harassment" during her conference outside of Blizzard's Irvine, California office in December 2021.

The legal move follows the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's (DFEH) allegations that Activision Blizzard has a "frat boy culture" that's a breeding ground for "rampant sexism." The new lawsuit also contains details about the numerous occasions in which Doe was allegedly sexually harassed, pressured to participate in events that involved alcohol despite her refusals, and more.