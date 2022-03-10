PlayStation Sexism Claims Grow As Sony Seeks Lawsuit Dismissal

As Sony moves to drop the gender discrimination lawsuit filed against PlayStation by former IT security analyst Emma Majo, eight more women have joined with their own allegations of sexism they experienced while working for the gaming industry giant. According to Axios, Majo originally filed the lawsuit in November 2021. However, her attorney filed statements from eight other women, comprised of former and current employees, detailing disturbing accounts of workplace misconduct that took place in multiple PlayStation offices across the country, including unwanted sexual advances, demeaning comments, a lack of attention paid to their work or ideas, and systemic difficulties getting promoted — the latter of which happened more frequently.

Majo filed the gender discrimination lawsuit against PlayStation in November for what she said was her own wrongful termination after complaining about sexism in the workplace. But she didn't do so for that reason alone, she did it on behalf of all the women who have worked at the company. Last month, Sony requested the court to dismiss the lawsuit citing a lack of specific facts to Majo's claims. Lawyers representing Sony wrote that Majo "fails to identify a single policy, practice or procedure at [PlayStation] that allegedly formed the basis of any widespread intentional discrimination or had a discriminatory impact on women."