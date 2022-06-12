Overwatch 2 Early Access Release Date Revealed With Free-To-Play Twist

The early access date for "Overwatch 2" has been revealed, and the announcement came with a twist. The trailer, which was shown at Xbox and Bethesda's 2022 Games Showcase, revealed the sequel to Blizzard's hit 2016 team-based shooter is coming this fall, will feature a new character, and could potentially cost players absolutely nothing.

The original "Overwatch," which is available for Xbox One, PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, has dabbled with free-to-play gaming before, usually in the form of free-to-play weekends. "Overwatch" is a first-person shooter based around teams of heroes, each of whom has their own unique ability. The title features seven different game modes and a large selection of maps and characters to choose from; the already large roster and map selection has been continuously expanded since the game's initial release.

Since its debut, "Overwatch" has grown a large fanbase and ingrained itself in gaming culture, inspiring a variety of art and fan fiction. Costumes based on the game's characters are also a regular sight at various gatherings and conventions. The game's popularity hasn't declined either. Dexerto estimates the game maintains more than 5 million unique players each month, having peaked at over 7 million in 2021.