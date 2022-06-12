Overwatch 2 Early Access Release Date Revealed With Free-To-Play Twist
The early access date for "Overwatch 2" has been revealed, and the announcement came with a twist. The trailer, which was shown at Xbox and Bethesda's 2022 Games Showcase, revealed the sequel to Blizzard's hit 2016 team-based shooter is coming this fall, will feature a new character, and could potentially cost players absolutely nothing.
The original "Overwatch," which is available for Xbox One, PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, has dabbled with free-to-play gaming before, usually in the form of free-to-play weekends. "Overwatch" is a first-person shooter based around teams of heroes, each of whom has their own unique ability. The title features seven different game modes and a large selection of maps and characters to choose from; the already large roster and map selection has been continuously expanded since the game's initial release.
Since its debut, "Overwatch" has grown a large fanbase and ingrained itself in gaming culture, inspiring a variety of art and fan fiction. Costumes based on the game's characters are also a regular sight at various gatherings and conventions. The game's popularity hasn't declined either. Dexerto estimates the game maintains more than 5 million unique players each month, having peaked at over 7 million in 2021.
The Queen of Junkertown
According to the trailer, "Overwatch 2" will be released in early access on October 4, 2022, and will be operating as a free-to-play game. The trailer did not reveal anything on how the game will generate revenue, so we'll have to wait for exact details. Information is also scarce on the platforms "Overwatch 2" will make it to, but the company did confirm fans will be able to play the game on Xbox Series X and S consoles.
The highlight of the trailer was arguably the reveal of a new character, The Junker Queen, who was briefly seen in Junkertown wielding both a shotgun and a two-handed melee weapon. The Junker Queen has previously cropped up in "Overwatch" lore as the ruler of Junkertown, the ruins of an Australian robot factory. Her face has appeared on a poster, and she was responsible for exiling two characters, Junkrat and Roadhog, from her dominion. Despite only having a brief mention, "Overwatch" fans have had a strong reaction to the Junker Queen. Kotaku reports that she has inspired art, cosplay, and the occasional wedding proposal. When she makes her debut, the Junker Queen will be the 34th playable character to be added to the "Overwatch" roster after Sojourn, who was revealed back in April.