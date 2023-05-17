VR Headsets Actually Worth Buying Right Now

It was not too long ago when virtual reality gaming was something of a niche that very few people actually experienced. But a combination of factors, including cheaper options and wider availability of products, means that there is a growing market for VR headsets that can play immersive games. Many major publishers and developers are even adding virtual reality support to blockbuster titles such as "Skyrim."

However, for anyone who wants to try out these experiences for themselves, choosing the right VR headset can be a daunting decision. After all, many of these devices cost as much as a high-end gaming PC and there are so many different headsets to choose from that it can be hard to know which is the best one for you. Fortunately, there are a few standout examples that are more than worth your money, combining affordability, quality, and comfort into one package.

Every one of these VR headsets is among the very best of the best when it comes to virtual reality and should be top of any list when deciding what device to go for.