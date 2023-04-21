HTC Vive XR Elite Review: Quest Pro Gets A High End VR Headset Rival

HTC is the latest company to launch a standalone VR headset. The Vive XR Elite is billed as the company's "most versatile headset ever." It's light, stylish, and comes with a range of high-end features. It's also technically HTC's second wireless standalone headset and has a lot in common with the Vive Flow in terms of appearance, weight, and hardware design.

At launch, the HTC Vive XR Elite is going head-to-head with the Meta Quest Pro — and they have a lot more in common than just their price tags. Both devices can be used as standalone headsets, both have cut weight when compared to previous models, and both have features like color passthrough. In terms of wearability, both headsets come with a "halo strap" and have moved their battery to the back of the headset.

As you may expect, comparisons between the XR Elite and Quest Pro are going to crop up pretty often in this review. The hype surrounding both, their price tags, and the potential applications, means it makes sense. You'll also be familiar with a lot of the Quest Pro's features if you've ever used a Quest 2, so hopefully, the comparisons will help give you a better picture of what the XR Elite is actually like.